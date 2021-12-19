Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Finish 2nd at PNC Championship After Record Birdie Streak

AP Photo/Scott Audette

A breathtaking performance by Tiger and Charlie Woods was the dominant story of the second round at the 2021 PNC Championship.

The father-son duo followed up their 62 in the first round with a 57 on Sunday. They finished the tournament with a 36-hole score of 25-under par, two shots behind John Daly and John Daly II (-27) for the top spot.

Tiger and Charlie posted 13 birdies, including a tournament-record 11 in a row from holes No. 7 through No. 17, and one eagle to finish 15 under par in the second round.

Even before they teed off, Tiger and Charlie came onto the course wearing the traditional Sunday red.

Coming out of the first round, Tiger was very critical of his effort and offered an honest assessment of where he's at physically.

"It's frustrating when I don't hit the ball as far as I know that I can and the shots that I see don't come off the way I want," Woods told reporters. "By the old numbers, I don't have endurance. I haven't played. This is, what, my fourth, [fifth] round of the entire year. I don't have any golf endurance."

Tiger and Charlie got off to a blistering start Sunday. They were four-under-par through their first three holes, including an eagle on No. 3 that moved them into sole possession of the lead.

Their momentum would be halted briefly, as they settled for par on each of their next three holes.

Things picked back up for the Woods duo on No. 7 with a birdie that was inches away from being an eagle.

Charlie showed off his putting skills on No. 8 to sink another birdie for the team, which dropped their score to 16-under overall.

Charlie's short game has been on point throughout the tournament. He made a long birdie putt on No. 4 in the first round, so the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree on the golf course.

Another long birdie putt from Charlie on No. 9 gave the team a front-nine score of 29 as they made the turn.

Not to be outdone by his 12-year-old son, Tiger did most of the heavy lifting on No. 10 with a terrific approach shot that set him up for a birdie putt.

The charge continued throughout the back nine, highlighted by the moment on the par-three No. 17 with their 11th straight birdie overall, which briefly moved them into a tie for the lead.

Charlie set the birdie up with a fantastic tee shot that landed a few feet from the hole.

They still had work to do on No. 18 because the tandem of John Daly and John Daly II wasn't giving the Woods duo any wiggle room.

The Dalys, who were two holes behind Tiger and Charlie, regained the lead with a birdie on No. 16.

A par on No. 18 left the Woods duo waiting to see what the opposition would do. John Daly and John Daly II wound up making a birdie to secure the win.

Tiger couldn't have asked for a better way to make his return to competitive golf. He didn't sound totally sure of himself coming out of the first round, but playing alongside his son, the 45-year-old turned in a performance that will be remembered for a long time.