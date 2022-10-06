Megan Rapinoe: 'I Don't Think' Merritt Paulson, Arnim Whisler Fit to Be NWSL Owners

Megan Rapinoe (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe called for ownership changes following the release of the Yates report detailing systemic sexual misconduct, verbal abuse and emotional abuse in the National Women's Soccer League.

"I don't think Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner in Portland," Rapinoe told reporters Thursday. "I don't think Arnim [Whisler] is fit to be the owner in Chicago."

Both Paulson and Whisler released statements following the Yates report saying they'd remove themselves from the clubs' day-to-day operations.

"Yesterday's Yates report unveiling was the darkest day I have experienced, and I know the same is true for everyone else who loves our team and our league," Portland Thorns owner Paulson said Tuesday. "I know it was even harder and darker for those whose stories were shared publicly. I cannot apologize enough for our role in a gross systemic failure to protect player safety and the missteps we made in 2015. I am truly sorry."

The Thorns fired president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub on Wednesday.

Whisler, owner of the Chicago Red Stars, said Tuesday his organization is "committed to rebuilding trust and respect among players."

"There are few things in life that I have as much love and admiration for than our Chicago Red Stars," Whisler's statement read. "That's why after reviewing yesterday's report, I am filled with sorrow upon reading the many stories and experiences shared by so many incredibly brave individuals who have played in the NWSL, including our beloved club. I am so deeply sorry for what our players experienced during their time spent in Chicago."

The Red Stars' board of directors voted Wednesday to remove Whisler as chairman on Wednesday.

The report was released Monday and focused predominantly on the conduct—including allegations of verbal and emotional abuse as well as sexual misconduct—of three former NWSL coaches: Racing Louisville's Christy Holly, Portland's Paul Riley and Chicago's Rory Dames. The report also highlighted organizational failings at clubs, including the Thorns and Red Stars.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the league was "supportive of the important steps taken by the Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars" on Wednesday.

"As the League continues to evaluate the Yates report, I want to assure you that we remain committed to implementing reform and disciplinary action, both as a result of the Yates Report and the NWSL/NWSLPA's Joint Investigative Team's findings," Berman said.

Rapinoe is currently representing the United States women's national team for road friendlies against England and Spain.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn also changed for changes in wake of the Yates report.

"Every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated in these investigations should be gone," Sauerbrunn told reporters Tuesday. "At the bare minimum, the recommendations that are in the Sally Yates report should be immediately implemented by U.S. Soccer and by the league."

So far, the NWSL hasn't indicted whether it'll attempt to force any owners to sell their respective clubs based on the findings of the Yates report.