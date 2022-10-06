NL Wild Card Series 2022: Phillies vs. Cardinals Storylines and Preview

0 of 3

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have some of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball, but their National League wild-card series could come down to terrific pitching.

Philadelphia is set to put forward Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the first two games at Busch Stadium, while St. Louis could take advantage of one specific flaw in the Phillies offense.

The Phillies are making their first appearance in the postseason since 2011, but they do not lack postseason experience on their roster. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber played in the playoffs with their previous teams, and that should provide some stability to the lineup.

St. Louis is led by Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and a reinvigorated Albert Pujols—who could be playing in his last postseason—as well as Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals' trio of soon-to-be-retired stars may not feature in starring roles, but they could come up with one or two memorable moments, especially if the series is tight because of the strong starting pitching.