MLB Playoff Predictions 2022: Rounding Up Experts' Picks for World Series Bracket

3 of 4

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, half of the experts picked the Toronto Blue Jays to get past both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros to represent the American League in the World Series.

A deeper dig provides a look at a dynamic offensive unit fueled by Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette, better-than-expected depth with Whit Merrifield, George Springer and Jackie Bradley Jr., and solid starting pitching from Kevin Hausman, Jose Berrios and Alek Manoah.

The ability to score with anyone and turn any pitcher's day into a bad one makes them a threat to beat any team. Guerrero may not be putting up numbers to the extent he did a year ago, when he was an MVP candidate, but the team is better as a whole and more than capable of stunning the world and scoring a few series upsets this Fall.

First up is Seattle, which has been a great story all season and is making its first postseason appearance since 2001. Julio Rodriguez appears to be the star of the future and as he goes, so will the team. They are simple outmatched by a better opponent that will end their playoff run early, maybe even in a sweep.

From there, all bets are off.

This Toronto team was assembled especially for a postseason run such as this one. The organization will find out where it is in the grand scheme of things and according to the experts and their picks, the answer is world championship contenders.