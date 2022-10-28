Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Timberwolves Because of Back Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will miss Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to lower back tightness, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

While it will mark Davis' first game missed during the 2022-23 regular season, the 29-year-old sat out the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 5 because of lower back tightness. The team said he was being held out for precautionary reasons.

In four games this season, Davis has been highly productive, averaging 24.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.

The Lakers should be used to the Kentucky product's absence after he struggled to stay healthy in each of the last two seasons. He was limited to 40 games last season after playing in just 36 games the year before. Since entering the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, he has never played more than 75 games in a season.

When healthy, Davis is a special talent who is capable of being the Lakers' top offensive option as well as a difference-maker on defense.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks in his 40 appearances in 2021-22. His prolonged absence surely played a part in Los Angeles finishing with a disappointing 33-49 record.

Even with Davis and LeBron James in the lineup, the Lakers are 0-4 this season, and AD's absence against Minnesota doesn't bode well.

With Davis sidelined once again, center Damian Jones and forwards Matt Ryan and Wenyen Gabriel are likely to see a boost in playing time, while the likes of James, Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker IV will be looked upon to pick up the slack offensively.