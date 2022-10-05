Bray Wyatt Offered a 'Creative' Contract by Freddie Prinze Jr. amid WWE Rumors

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Actor, producer and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed this week that he made an offer to Bray Wyatt to be part of his startup wrestling company.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Prinze gave some inside information regarding his negotiations with Wyatt:

"Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I'll confirm that. I've put out an offer there and I think it's a creative offer. Financially I wouldn't be able to compete with the WWE, but I've put other things in there that I think are important to Bray.

"I don't think I'm going to get it as the weeks go on, but we'll see. You never know, and if I don't, then I'll shift gears again like I did the last time. It's a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that's who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things."

Prinze also said he has a finished script and is "very close" to a television deal for his wrestling company, although it isn't set in stone.

In August, Prinze said Karrion Kross was slated to be the face of his promotion. However, Kross returned to WWE after Triple H took over as head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Prinze switched his focus to Wyatt, but he may run into a similar situation.

For weeks, WWE has been capturing the attention of fans with cryptic teasers for the debut of a persona called the White Rabbit.

WWE has been playing the Jefferson Airplane song White Rabbit during breaks in action at live events, Raw and SmackDown, and QR codes containing more clues have been strategically placed on Raw and SmackDown as well.

Many of the clues seem to point toward the return of Wyatt, who was shockingly released from WWE last year as part of budget cuts.

Triple H has not been shy about re-signing released talent, and Wyatt would be the highest-profile return yet. If it happens, Prinze will be forced to pivot once again in anticipation of landing a potential television deal for his project.

