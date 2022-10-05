AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from October 5

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling celebrated three years of Dynamite Wednesday, live from the city where it all began, Washington, DC.

Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho teamed with Sammy Guevara to battle Bryan Danielson and ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia in a blockbuster tag team main event while No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship, Hangman Page, squared off with Rush.

Find out what went down in those two bouts as well as the rest of the show with this recap of the special October 5 broadcast.