Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers.

Beasley made his season debut in Week 3 when the Buccaneers were limited at receiver. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries while Mike Evans was suspended. All three players returned in Week 4, leaving just four offensive snaps for Beasley.

The wideout had said he reached out to Tom Brady prior to being signed, but the partnership was short-lived.

Even with reported interest from the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beasley decided to step away from the game entirely.

The undrafted player out of SMU tallied 554 catches for three different organizations across 11 years in the NFL. He had 82 receptions in each of the last two years with the Buffalo Bills, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 when he tallied a career-best 967 receiving yards.