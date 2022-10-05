Rollins Calls Out Reigns; WWE Rumors on Horror Writer, White Rabbit; Alexa's Injury

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Rollins Accuses Reigns of Dodging Him

Seth Rollins believes WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has been avoiding him ever since the Royal Rumble.

Rollins beat Reigns by disqualification in January, but he hasn't received another shot at the title. Apparently frustrated by that fact, Rollins said the following this week on ESPN's DC & RC (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):

"You're right, I am at the top of my game right now. I am in my prime, I'm 36 years young baby, I am feeling good and the most important part is that I am as sharp as I’ve ever been right here [his mind], and that's what matters the most, baby.

"So it doesn't matter if I'm getting title opportunities, it doesn’t matter if Roman Reigns doesn't wanna show up. If he's ducking and dodging me, it doesn't matter. I'm the champion in my heart, I'm the champion in the people's heart, and baby, I'm just getting started."

Despite his status as world champion, Reigns has taken on a much lighter schedule in recent months, meaning he isn't on television weekly and doesn't defend his title at every premium live event.

Meanwhile, Rollins has been a workhorse for WWE both in terms of his in-ring performances and his character development as a heel, making him arguably the company's most valuable Superstar this year.

Rollins put over Cody Rhodes at three consecutive premium live events this year and was a key cog in what may be the best rivalry of 2022.

More recently, Rollins has been feuding with Matt Riddle in what has been one of the weekly highlights on Raw because of the realism they have brought.

On Saturday night at Extreme Rules, Rollins and Riddle will meet in the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster, with former UFC star Daniel Cormier as the referee.

If Rollins wins that match, it could potentially put him back in the conversation to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the near future.

New WWE Writer Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases

New WWE writer Rob Fee is reportedly heavily involved with the viral White Rabbit campaign on WWE programming, and has links to Bray Wyatt as well.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Mukherjee), Fee is a horror writer with experience writing Spider-Man, Daredevil and Avengers comic books. He reportedly began working full-time for the company this month.

Fee has reportedly been a significant part of the production and direction of the cryptic White Rabbit teasers on Raw and SmackDown, and it may not be a coincidence that he pitched a movie focused on Wyatt's Fiend character to WWE before the company released Wyatt this year.

Many theories have been floated around regarding who the White Rabbit is, but the most popular one puts Wyatt at the center of the mystery.

WWE has been playing the Jefferson Airplane song, "White Rabbit," during breaks in the action at Raw, SmackDown and live events for weeks, and QR codes have been popping up on the screen during televised shows.

Those QR codes have provided fans with cryptic clues, and they have left social media buzzing with discussion.

Since Triple H took over for Vince McMahon as head of WWE Creative in July, he has brought back many Superstars who were released by the company; Wyatt would be the biggest name to return yet.

The connection between Wyatt and Fee perhaps makes it more likely that Wyatt is the person behind the White Rabbit, which would be the ideal scenario for WWE since many fans seem to believe anyone else would be a disappointment as the reveal.

Bliss Shows Off Finger Injury After Raw

Following her loss to Iyo Sky in the main event of Raw on Monday night, Alexa Bliss indicated to fans that she was a bit worse for wear.

Per H Jenkins of Ringside News, Bliss posted a photo of her hand to her Instagram Stories, and she was sporting a bruised finger.

The exact nature of the injury and the severity are unclear, but it isn't a shock that Bliss got banged up in the match considering its physical nature and the fact that she and Sky took the fight to one another.

Bliss challenged Sky to the match after she and Asuka were jumped by Sky and Dakota Kai backstage during a contract signing between Raw women's champion Bianca Belair and Bayley for their ladder match at Extreme Rules.

Asuka seemingly suffered a leg injury during the attack, but she still managed to make it to ringside for the match, as did Belair and Sky's Damage CTRL stablemates. Sky won the match, giving Damage CTRL even more momentum entering Extreme Rules.

Bliss and Asuka have been fighting alongside Belair against Damage CTRL since the group formed at SummerSlam, but if both Bliss and Asuka are potentially set to miss some time, The EST may have to contest Bayley and Co. alone.

