Ukraine Joins Spain, Portugal in Bid to Host 2030 FIFA Men's World Cup

Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ukraine has joined the partnership between Spain and Portugal in a bid to hold the 2030 Men's World Cup.

"It's an honor to include Ukraine in our bid," Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Fernando Gomes said at a press conference Wednesday. "The two federations [FPF and the Spanish Football Federation] have informed of their intention to UEFA, who have given us the full support. Football is more than football.

"It's a logical and natural decision. We've had the unconditional support of UEFA. Ukraine cannot disappear from our minds once the war is over. We have to give them hope."

The Spain-Portugal-Ukraine trio is competing with the triad of Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and the South American foursome of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile to host soccer's biggest event.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an unprovoked attack on the neighboring country. There is no sign the conflict will stop anytime soon.

Including Ukraine in their bid is a sign Spain and Portugal are hopeful the war resolves sooner rather than later. Even in the event Ukrainian forces are successful in removing the Russian army from their country, there will likely be multiple years' worth of necessary recovery.

"The example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people is inspiring. This proposal aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction," the FPF said.

Ukraine's level of involvement in the 2030 World Cup pitch will be determined at a later date.