Cory Youmans Says He Hasn't Decided What He'll Do with Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Cory Youmans is the lucky fan who caught New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball, but he said he doesn't know what he'll do with it next.

"That's a good question! I haven't thought about it," Youmans said, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

After much anticipation, Judge set the American League single-season record with 62 home runs in Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Even fans of the hometown Rangers were excited to witness history, including Youmans, who is a vice president at a local branch of Fisher Investments.

Youmans certainly has plenty of options for the ball, including a guaranteed $2 million offer from Memory Lane president JP Cohen made last month.

"I'll immediately pay $2 million for that baseball, and I want to promptly loan it for display at Yankee Stadium for the public to see in person," Cohen said, per Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily.

Putting the ball up for auction could lead to an even larger payout based on the high demand.

Another alternative could be to simply give the ball back to Judge.

Michael Kessler, who caught the outfielder's 60th home run of the season, returned the baseball for a meet-and-greet with Judge as well as some other collectables. The ball hit for 61 also wound up in Judge's hands after it landed in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen.

Judge remains 11 home runs short of the major league record set by Barry Bonds in 2001, but the excitement surrounding the latest chase is enough to make the baseball a valuable commodity.