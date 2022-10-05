NFL Rumors: Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Hot Seat 'If Things Don't Pick Up Soon'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is reportedly on the hot seat amid a 1-3 start to the season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers may be inclined to make a coaching change "if things don't pick up soon."

Fowler and Graziano added that the Panthers' likeliest candidate to take over as interim head coach in the event of Rhule getting fired is defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks, who went 3-13 as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018.

