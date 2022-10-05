4-Star PG Jizzle James, Son of NFL HOF RB Edgerrin James, Commits to Cincinnati

Photo credit: 247Sports

Jizzle James, the son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, has announced his commitment to Cincinnati basketball:

The 6'1" point guard is a 4-star prospect considered the No. 53 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports composite rankings.

James had offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Ole Miss and North Carolina State among others, but the Florida native chose the Bearcats.

The guard raved about his visit at Cincinnati earlier this month, via Travis Branham of 247Sports:

"It was great. It was a great environment, the fans were great, I loved the atmosphere so it was a great visit. Just being around the players and experiencing the culture, it felt like a family vibe. I got to go to a football game, I got to watch a practice, go in the weight room, I got to workout so it was cool. I learned how they were hard-nosed and got after it which is my type of style."

It helps build an exciting start to the 2023 class for head coach Wes Miller, with 4-star forward Rayvon Griffith already committed to the team.

After a disappointing 18-15 year in 2021-22, the Bearcats are adding the talent necessary to get back into the NCAA tournament.

James heads to college with an impressive pedigree as the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Edgerrin James was the 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned four Pro Bowl selections with the Indianapolis Colts.

Even in a different sport, Jizzle James will hope to take his father's athleticism as he stars on the basketball court.

James is one of several legacy players in the 2023 class, with the sons of LeBron James, Peja Stojakovic and Dajuan Wagner highlighting the group.