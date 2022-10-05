NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama 'Might Be in His Own Category' in 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama (AP Photo/John Locher)

NBA talent evaluators reportedly believe French center Victor Wembanyama "might be in his own category" for the 2023 NBA draft despite the presence of Sterling "Scoot" Henderson, another top-tier prospect.

Wembanyama made his United States debut Tuesday night, scoring 37 points for Metropolitans 92 in a 122-115 loss to Henderson (28 points) and G League Ignite.

"We've never seen anyone like him," an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN's Myron Medcalf about Wembanyama, a 7'4'' playmaker with a remarkable skill set.

Henderson is a special talent in his own right and has the potential to become a franchise cornerstone in the NBA if he maintains his current trajectory. He'll likely be the No. 2 pick next offseason.

That said, the basketball world simply hasn't witnessed a player with a 7'4'' frame who can move with the fluidity and athleticism of Wembanyama. When you think of someone that size, which is rare itself, it's typically an old-school center that runs the floor at a snail's pace.

Not only can the 18-year-old Frenchman keep pace with the game, but he's also often the one leading the break with ball-handling skills on par with a guard of his age.

Wembanyama, who's twice been voted the French league's Best Young Player, is still a work in progress. He averaged a modest 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from the field in 16 Pro A games last season.

Yet, when you combine his raw tools with the natural physical progression on the horizon, similar to what Giannis Antetokounmpo went through to become a dominant force, it's easy to see why those around the sport are enamored with the 2023 projected top pick.

"Some players come along and they're special," Ignite coach Jason Hart told Medcalf about Wembanyama. "He's just a special talent."

That's why, even in a draft class also featuring a prospect like Henderson, the high-upside center stands alone above the rest, at least for now.

"He's really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot," Wembanyama jokingly told reporters about Henderson on Monday.

They'll face off in another exhibition game Thursday before Metropolitans 92 heads back to France to resume the 2022-23 campaign.