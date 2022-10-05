Cam Reddish Exits Knicks vs. Pistons Preseason Game With Ankle Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish suffered a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced.

Reddish notched three points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.