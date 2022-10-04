Devin Booker Says Posting LeBron James on IG Story Was 'More of a Life Statement'

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker is not surprised by the backlash he's received for posting an image of LeBron James' infamous postgame press conference to his Instagram story after the team's preseason loss to the Adelaide 36ers.

"It's more of a life statement," Booker told reporters Tuesday. "People might take it, I remember when he first said it, people didn't take it well, so I knew what was coming. I knew what was coming."

After Phoenix became the first NBA team to lose to a National Basketball League squad on Sunday, Booker posted a screenshot of James' viral speech after the Miami Heat lost in the NBA Finals in 2011 along with the caption, "Mood."

"At the end of the day, all the people that's rooting for me to fail, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today," James said when asked about the people excited to see his downfall.

It seems that Booker felt the same way after the preseason loss, but it's also his approach to the game and how he deals with criticism.

The Suns return to action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.