Stephen Strasburg's 2023 Status 'A little Bit of a Mystery,' Nationals GM Says

The Washington Nationals and Stephen Strasburg enter the offseason with questions about the pitcher's status for 2023 following an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Tuesday:

"It's still a little bit of a mystery. I know that he's working hard strengthening his core and the other parts of his body. We're just going to have to see. With the type of surgery and rehab that he's had, it's unfamiliar to us. It's unfamiliar to a lot of people. We're going to have to take it day by day."

The last three seasons have not been kind to Strasburg.

In 2020, he made just two starts before undergoing a 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery in August of that year. He told reporters in February 2021 that "numbness" in his hand led to the decision to have surgery.

Last season, the veteran made just five starts before undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, which is when blood vessels or nerves between the collarbone and the first rib are compressed and cause pain in the arm, neck or shoulder.

This season, Strasburg has been plagued by a stress reaction of the ribs. He made just one start before going on the injured list.

Over the last three seasons, he has started just eight games, posting a 1-4 record, 6.89 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

In an interview with Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post earlier this month, Strasburg acknowledged that his future in Major League Baseball is murky because of his injuries.

"I realize the clock is ticking," he said. "It's been almost three years since I've been able to pitch competitively, and it's not like I'm getting younger."

He added: "I’ve been doing very minimal exercises, and I’ve seen some improvements as far as the way my shoulder is sitting. But I feel like the strength is not quite there, and I’m not really sure what the future holds."

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Nationals in December 2019 and is under contract through the 2026 season with an average salary of $35 million per year.

The 34-year-old was selected first overall in the 2009 MLB draft and has gone on to earn three All-Star selections, a World Series MVP award and a Silver Slugger award in 13 seasons.

In addition, Strasburg has a lifetime record of 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3.02 FIP and 1,723 strikeouts in 1,470 innings.