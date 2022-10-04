Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Helped Chances of Making Playoff Roster Tuesday, Boone Says

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aroldis Chapman has had a far from perfect season for the New York Yankees, but manager Aaron Boone told reporters that his performance in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers helped the reliever's chances of making the team's playoff roster.

Chapman replaced Jameson Taillon in the seventh inning in the first game of a double-header. He didn't allow a hit and struck out two batters in his lone inning of work.

Boone told reporters following Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles that he was concerned with Chapman's decline, which didn't bode well for his postseason chances.

In 0.1 innings, the left-hander had allowed two runs and one hit, walked three batters and taken the loss.

Chapman, a seven-time All-Star, entered Tuesday with a 4.58 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 35.1 innings across 42 appearances. He also has just nine saves—and none since May 17.

It marks a significant decline from the 2021 season in which Chapman posted a 3.36 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP, 97 strikeouts and 30 saves in 56.1 innings across 61 appearances.

The Yankees may not have a choice when it comes to adding Chapman to the postseason roster.

Zack Britton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with fatigue in his left arm after attempting to return from Tommy John surgery; Clay Holmes has been shut down with a sprained shoulder; Wandy Peralta has a back ailment; and Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his shin.

Boone has already ruled out Marinaccio for the American League Division Series, but he could return for the American League Championship Series should the Yankees advance. Holmes and Peralta could be available for the ALDS.

Other relievers on the injured list include Chad Green and Michael King, who are out for the season.

Since 2010, Chapman has tossed 41.1 innings across 35 appearances in the postseason, posting a 2.40 ERA with 62 strikeouts. However, with the way he has performed this season, he could be in for a disastrous postseason should he make the roster.

The regular season ends Wednesday, and the Yankees are slated to begin their postseason Oct. 11, so Chapman's fate will be determined in the next week.