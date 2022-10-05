Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

0 of 5

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

We're down to the final hours.

The start of the NHL's 2022-23 schedule is just two days away, and the league's 32 teams are making roster tweaks to ensure the best seasons possible.

Among agenda items are fielding late-stage trade offers and eyeing contracts that'll ensure the best mix for the short and long term.

And given that potential for personnel volatility, it's a guarantee that rumors will fly.

The B/R hockey team stepped in to weed things out and determine which items are worthy of "Buy" labels and which others should best have "Sell" attached.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop us a thought or two of your own in the comments section.