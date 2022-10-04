USWNT's Becky Sauerbrunn: Those Responsible for NWSL Misconduct Should Be 'Gone'

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

United States women's national soccer team captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of people responsible for misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League.

"The players are not doing well. We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry," Sauerbrunn told reporters Tuesday. "It's my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players, who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated in these investigations, should be gone."

An investigation conducted by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates found widespread sexual misconduct and other abuse toward players across the league, along with several NWSL owners and U.S. Soccer officials ignoring complaints.

Former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly, former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames were cited throughout the report for acts of sexual or verbal abuse against players.

"Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct—verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct—had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims," the report read. "Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women's soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players."

The report states all three organizations were either misleading or not entirely forthright throughout the investigation. Former NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush also refused to cooperate with investigators. Plush allegedly knew of Riley's misconduct and did not prevent him from coaching.

According to the report, Riley is accused of making lewd sexual and defamatory comments, having sexual relationships with players and providing alcohol. One incident saw Riley allegedly suggest players kiss one another during practice.

Holly is accused of multiple acts of sexual misconduct and assault, including forcibly putting his hands down the pants of a player during a film session. He also allegedly sent unsolicited sexually explicit photos to the player and masturbated in front of her during another film session.

Dames was accused of more than a decade's worth of abuse dating back to 1998 that largely went unchecked. Only when Christen Press filed a complaint in 2018 was Dames removed from his post as coach of the Red Stars.

Yates' investigation found that not only were player complaints about these coaches ignored but those within the soccer community offered at-times glowing recommendations for the coaches for different jobs.

Thorns general manager Gavin Wilkinson is accused of recommending Riley for a job with the Western New York Flash and not providing the team with any information regarding the past allegations.

Yates noted in the report that the abuse was systemic across the league and both the NWSL and U.S. Soccer "failed to put in place basic measures for player safety" from the founding of the league. Likewise, the report found "overlapping 'jurisdiction' among teams, the NWSL, and USSF ... enabled each organization to avoid taking independent responsibility for player safety."