NBA App GM Survey: Luka Doncic Wins 2022-23 MVP Award, Paolo Banchero to win ROY

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After finishing fifth in MVP voting last season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the top choice among NBA general managers to win the award in 2022-23.

In a survey of GMs across the league conducted by NBA.com's John Schuhmann, Doncic is the favorite for MVP with 48 percent of the vote. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second at 34 percent, followed by Joel Embiid (14 percent) and Stephen Curry (three percent).

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was the overwhelming choice to win Rookie of the Year. The Orlando Magic forward got 79 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sacramento Kings guard Keegan Murray (17 percent) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (three percent).

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.