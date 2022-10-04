Giannis, Bucks Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers for 2023 NBA Title in NBA App GM Survey

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks were the most popular choice to win the 2023 NBA championship in an annual survey of the league's general managers.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided the full results of the 2022-23 survey Tuesday, which included four teams receiving votes to capture this season's title:

Milwaukee Bucks: 43 percent

Golden State Warriors: 25 percent

Los Angeles Clippers: 21 percent

Brooklyn Nets: 11 percent

While the Warriors received more votes to be NBA champions, they and the Clippers received 48 percent of the votes each to be Western Conference champions. More voters also had the Clippers finishing second in the conference, with the Warriors instead receiving some votes as the West's fourth-best team.

Here's how the GMs predicted the top four of each conference will shape up:

East: Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets

West: Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets

