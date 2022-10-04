Explaining the NHL Rule Changes for 2022-23 Season

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season just days away, its time for hockey fans to get ready to cheer on their favorite teams as they get back out on the ice.

To start things off, the league will take the show on the road for the 2022 NHL Global Series and drop the puck in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena.

There, fans will be treated to an exciting matchup between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks this Friday, October 7.

After Prague, the NHL heads back to North America for an opening night doubleheader on Tuesday, October 11.

First up, is a game between the Stanley Cup runner up Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Then the Los Angeles Kings will play host to the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.

But before fans watch their teams strap on the hockey pads and begin their respective skate towards a possible Stanley Cup chase, they need to be aware of the official rule changes according to the new rulebook for the upcoming season.

Much like last year, when the league only had one noteworthy change, which was Rule 59 that outlined stricter enforcement of cross-checking.

Whereas that rule update sought to "promote offense and reduce injuries," the change for this season pertains more to the referees.

Per the new rulebook, the NHL will give refs the power of expanded video review that will allow them to nullify a major penalty.

According to a report by Scouting the Refs, officials were only had two options in the past when review a penalty on video: confirm the call as a major penalty or reduce it to a minor penalty.

Now, they have a third option: rescind the penalty altogether.

Here's the rule per Scouting the Refs:

The Referee shall have the following options after video review of his own call: (i) confirming his original Major Penalty call; (ii) reducing his original Major Penalty call to a lesser penalty; or (iii) rescinding the original Major Penalty altogether.

This major tweak to Rule 20.6 will allow the refs to make the right call on the ice no matter the situation.