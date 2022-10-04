Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped.

Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.

The Duke product's best play Monday came on a drive to the basket that he finished with a dunk over two players:

While Banchero's performance was disappointing, it's just his first taste of preseason action. He was regarded as one of the most polished offensive players in his draft class, as he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

Magic fans should not be discouraged by one lackluster game from Banchero. Orlando will figure out how best to use the versatile forward, which should help the young team improve.