Ben Simmons Looks 'Scary' With Nets in Preseason Debut Against 76ers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

And just like that, Ben Simmons is back on the basketball court.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season that saw him traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets, the LSU product made his Nets debut in Monday's preseason game that just so happened to come against his former team.

While Philadelphia sat Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Nets played their superstars in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Simmons. It was Simmons who generated the most interest, seeing how he hasn't played with his new teammates and is less of a sure thing on the court than Irving and Durant.

The three-time All-Star played 19 minutes in the first half and finished with six points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal. While some of his previous issues were still there, as evidenced by a turnaround fadeaway that drew nothing but backboard and misses on both of his free throws, he also played multiple positions and looked explosive at times.

Simmons mixed in a dunk, a no-look pass and the ability to defend multiple positions, generating reaction to his talent and flaws on social media:

In theory, this Nets team is the ideal fit for Simmons.

His shooting woes won't be as much of a problem with players like Durant, Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry spotting up on the outside. Instead, he can play from the inside and set up those teammates with his crisp passing all while serving as a matchup problem for opposing frontcourts in transition.

Some of that was on display Monday even if there was a concerning shot or two mixed in along the way, and his defensive prowess will take some of the pressure off the other stars on that end of the floor.

It may take some time for everything to come together for the Nets, but there was plenty to build on in the preseason opener.