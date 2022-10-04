Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Not Part of LAL's Long-Term Plans Ahead of 2023 FA

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Many have believed Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will join the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2023, but it appears that is no longer the case.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported Monday that Irving is "not a part of the Lakers' long-term plans."

Throughout the offseason, there was speculation that the Lakers and Nets were engaged in trade discussions. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the teams were negotiating a package that would send Irving to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook. It didn't appear that the sides ever got close to a deal.

There is still a question of exactly how committed the Lakers are to Westbrook. Charania, Amick and Buha reported that prior to training camp, Los Angeles "seriously considered" trading Westbrook and a pair of unprotected first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers to acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The team's leadership group failed to come to a consensus on the decision.

"If they were going to gamble on a make-or-break move of this magnitude, the thinking went, then everyone had to have confidence in the same vision," the report stated. "But when that wasn’t the case, sources say, the choice was made by [general manager Rob] Pelinka to remain patient and see, yet again, if Westbrook might find a way to make this imperfect fit with the Lakers work."

Los Angeles added depth at point guard by acquiring veteran defensive specialist Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schröder. The team is hoping for more stability behind Westbrook in case he struggles again this season.

In his first year with the team, the 33-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc in 78 games.

Los Angeles is surely hoping for a better showing from the 2016-17 NBA MVP when the team begins the season on Oct. 18 against the Golden State Warriors.