Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the timeline for Gregory's return.

Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post noted Gregory told reporters he was fine after the game, though he didn't want to go into details about the injury.

The Nebraska product signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March after playing his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Health was something of a concern when he agreed to the deal, as he underwent knee surgery in January.

He never played more than 14 games in a season with Dallas, although that was largely because of violations of the league's substance abuse policy instead of health problems. Gregory was suspended for the entire 2017 and 2019 campaigns in addition to 14 games in 2016, two games in 2018 and six games in 2020.

That didn't stop the Broncos from signing him, and he posted nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first four games prior to his injury.

Denver has a quick turnaround with a Thursday game against the Indianapolis Colts and will be short-handed beyond just Gregory. Running back Javonte Williams will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and LCL as well as a posterior lateral corner, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The injuries are starting to add up for a Broncos team that is off to a 2-2 start that included ugly victories over the Houston Texans (16-9) and San Francisco 49ers (11-10). Keeping up in the daunting AFC West will be all the more difficult without Williams in the backfield and without Gregory on defense.