Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Jets Trade Was 'Very Close,' Blames 'State Taxes'

Tyreek Hill will face the New York Jets as a member of the Miami Dolphins for the first time on Sunday, but he revealed he may have been on the other sideline if it wasn't for the lack of state taxes in Florida.

"It was very close to happening," he told reporters when discussing the possibility of joining the Jets via trade during the offseason. "Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown-up decision."

The state taxes situation might have made the difference, but Miami seems to be a better fit for Hill from a football perspective as well.

The Dolphins are off to a 3-1 start with victories over presumed AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Their only loss came on the road in a short week against the Cincinnati Bengals when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been a fairly unstoppable duo with a combined 52 catches for 858 and five touchdowns through four games. Opposing defenses can't afford to simply double one the entire time because they each have the speed to make defenders miss in the open field and burn single coverage.

New York is 2-2, but its two victories came in a dramatic comeback against the Cleveland Browns that required a late onside kick recovery and another comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland victory, in particular, felt flukey, although it was still an important early season win for a team attempting to surprise in the AFC race.

However, it isn't a stretch to suggest the Dolphins will finish ahead of the Jets in the AFC East standings, and Hill's presence is a major reason why.

Things may be more difficult in the immediate future, as Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for the Jets game. Fortunately for Miami, it has a solid backup in Teddy Bridgewater, who has a Pro Bowl selection and 63 starts on his resume.

He should be able to keep the team afloat, especially with Hill and Waddle on the outside, until the starter is ready to return.