LSU DB Sevyn Banks out 5-6 Weeks with Spinal Cord Bruise After Injury vs. Auburn

AP Photo/John Bazemore

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be carted off the field on a stretcher following the opening kickoff of Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, and head coach Brian Kelly told reporters on Monday that the senior suffered a spinal cord bruise and would miss 5-6 weeks.

"Nothing else," Kelly added. "No structural issues."

Kelly added that it was a "scary situation."

Banks, who was injured while tackling Auburn kick-returner Keionte Scott and was penalized for targeting on the play, was immediately taken to the East Alabama Medical Center but was cleared to leave by halftime after undergoing tests.

Banks was a graduate transfer to LSU this season after spending four seasons at Ohio State, where he was a two-year starter at cornerback, accumulating 43 tackles (three for loss), two interceptions and 13 passes defensed. He played 36 total games for the Buckeyes, starting 15.

He's registered five tackles for LSU this season in two games.

He was one of several transfers to join the Tigers' secondary this season, alongside Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner and McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson.

LSU moved up to No. 25 in the Associated Press poll this week after Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, the school's fourth straight victory after opening the year with a 24-23 loss against Florida State.

They are one of seven SEC schools ranked in the APs' top 25, joining No. 1 Alabama (5-0), No. 2 Georgia (5-0), No. 8 Tennessee (4-0), No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0), No. 13 Kentucky (4-1) and No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1).