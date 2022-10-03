Stein: Suns 'Appear Destined' to Sell for NBA-Record Price; Could Hit $4 Billion

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns majority governor Robert Sarver could get quite the golden parachute when he eventually sells the team.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that the price for the franchise could hit $4 billion or more and that the Suns "appear destined to sell for the highest amount in league history." The projected figure would far exceed the roughly $3.5 billion Joe Tsai spent to purchase the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

Sarver announced on Sept. 21 that he intended to sell the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

His decision came after the NBA released the findings of an independent investigation into the workplace culture in Phoenix. Among the revelations, Sarver was found to have used the N-word at least five times when repeating comments from others. He also "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

The NBA suspended Sarver for one year from all NBA- and WNBA-related activities, a punishment many considered light given the circumstances.

Sarver's departure will bring satisfaction for some, but he nevertheless stands to collect a significant profit from what he originally invested in the Suns and Mercury. The group he led paid around $400 million for the franchises in 2004.

Last October, Forbes' Mike Ozanian projected the Suns to be the 18th-most valuable NBA franchise at $1.8 billion.

It's unclear whether the Mercury will be included with the purchase of the Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx were packaged together when Glen Taylor agreed to a $1.5 billion deal with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. The Seattle Storm, on the other hand, were sold to a local group in January 2008 after Seattle SuperSonics owner Clay Bennett signaled his intention to move the Sonics to Oklahoma City.

The likely fee for the Suns reflects the overall health of the NBA. The league's total revenue surpassed $10 billion for the first time following the 2021-22 season. The expiration of its media-rights deals after the 2024-25 season means another massive windfall is coming as well.