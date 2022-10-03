WWE Rumors on Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Name Changes; McIntyre on Fireball Botch

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Happy About Gargano, LeRae Returns

The return of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to WWE programming reportedly has people backstage buzzing.

Fightful Select reported the company is happy with two of its latest returns after Gargano and LeRae explored free agency for several months. The Fightful report indicated "the major companies" approached the couple about joining their promotion, a vague phrasing that almost certainly confirms AEW interest.

LeRae and Gargano both have longstanding relationships with several members of the AEW roster dating back to their days on the independent circuit. LeRae in particular was one of the pillars of Pro Wrestling Guerilla, which prominently featured a number of current AEW employees.

In the end, the couple chose to return to WWE after maintaining a "good relationship" with officials following the expiration of their contracts. Triple H taking over as head of creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's exit likely played a factor in when LeRae and Gargano returned, but WWE has always felt like a better home for the two—particularly given the roster size in AEW.

Name Changes Continue to be Reverted

Full names are officially back in WWE. Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa have all regained their full names after they were removed in the waning months of the McMahon era, much to the glee of fans worldwide who had trouble taking wrestlers named "Riddle" and "Theory" seriously.

Fightful Select reported there are continued efforts to make changes in order to help the presentation of performers. Gunther, formerly known as Walter, now has his name presented in all caps, similar to his past moniker. Shotzi (Blackheart), (Angel) Garza and Humberto (Garcia) are still listed internally under one name, but it's possible they'll be getting their names back as well.

T-Bar, the former Dominik Dijakovic, has also been mentioned as someone who could get their old moniker back.

McIntyre Frustrated Over Fireball Botch

Drew McIntyre battled food poisoning two weeks ago, only to be involved in perhaps the worst segment of the Triple H era. Scarlett was supposed to unleash a fireball in McIntyre's face as he fought Karrion Kross, but the fireball missed badly and forced Kross and McIntyre to improvise the remainder of the segment.

“It is frustrating when it is something that should be ready to go on a live television show," McIntyre told My San Antonio. "But at the same time, it is a live television show, and it is not my first day. So, I know things don't always go like they are supposed to go. Hence, why I didn't fall down and hold my face because I don't trust anything after 20 years in wrestling. I just reacted until I knew everything is OK, and then someone got the cue, and it was not OK. So, I called what I had to call, and we got the save at the end and got the bad guy reaction and putting some heat on the new characters on the show."

McIntyre and Kross deserve credit for calling the audible, but the entire segment still went over like a lead balloon. Kross' return has largely received a tepid response despite his return to the gimmick that got him over in NXT.