WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

Damian Priest and Finn Balor were out with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio by their side to deliver a promo about Edge. The Prince promised to make him say "I quit."

Rey and Styles came out for the opening bout and began brawling with Priest and Balor as soon as they hit the ring. They took both opponents down to send us into a break.

Judgment Day was in control for quite some time when the match resumed. Rey took most of the offense being dished out until he made the hot tag to Styles. The Phenomenal One unloaded on both opponents with a flurry of strikes until Priest shoved him through the ropes to the floor.

Dom did the thing where he dares his dad to hit him before Ripley took him out with a clothesline. This all happened while the ref was distracted, so Balor was able to finish off Styles with a Coup de Grace for the win.

This was a decent way to open the show. The match was good but didn't do anything to move this storyline forward. It was more of what we have already seen for the past few weeks.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations