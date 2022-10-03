Warriors' Steph Curry to Be Playable in PGA TOUR 2K23 Video Game with Michael Jordan

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

PGA 2K23 continues to add star power to its lineup, with Stephen Curry set to be a playable character in the golf video game:

Curry joins fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan as special characters in the new game.

According to the press release, Curry's avatar will be accurately dressed in his Under Armour Curry Iso-Chill Golf adjustable cap, Charged Curry SL shoes, Curry Polar polo shirt and Curry Limitless shorts.

The Golden State Warriors star is obviously best known for his basketball career as the all-time leader in made three-pointers. He has eight All-Star selections, two MVPs and four NBA titles, winning a championship with Finals MVP this past season.

Curry has also impressed on the golf course as a regular contender at the American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament. He also made multiple appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Though not quite as polished as professional golfers, he certainly has plenty of talent.

Gamers can now try to get the most out of his abilities while playing as Curry against Jordan or real-life golfers like Tiger Woods, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and more.

Woods will be on the cover of the game, which is set for standard release on Oct. 14.