Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.

Art Stapleton of The Record reported Collins was already scheduled to visit the Giants before they had several injuries in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Collins spent the previous three seasons with the Washington Commanders before being released in March. It was a bit of a surprise to see him remain on the free-agent market into the regular season. While Collins hasn't performed at a Pro Bowl level since 2018, he was solid last season while being utilized in a hybrid linebacker/safety role.

The Giants would likely look for Collins to play the hybrid role more than the standard safety position he played during his first tenure with the franchise. He was never an elite pass-coverage option even during his prime, and it became obvious late in his Washington tenure he was closer to a liability in that aspect deep down the field.

Using him as a rangy run-stopper at linebacker may be the best way to use his skill set while allowing him to help in coverage rather than being an integral piece protecting the back half of the field.

The Giants are off to a solid 3-1 start this season but currently rank 28th in the NFL in run defense. With a rash of injuries Sunday against Chicago, including to starting strong safety Julian Love, things likely aren't getting better any time soon without an acquisition like Collins.