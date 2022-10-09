Liv Morgan and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card

Liv Morgan and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match CardOctober 9, 2022
Extreme Rules was a mixed event with highs and lows throughout. While the match quality did not quite live up to expectations, the stories told built forward to some of the biggest moments in WWE for 2022.
The Brawling Brutes picked up a major win over Imperium, while Karrion Kross and Finn Bálor gained necessary victories over top names in Drew McIntyre and Edge, respectively.
However, Liv Morgan could not pull off her own important win as she fell to Ronda Rousey in their third fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Then, as Matt Riddle celebrated his win over Seth Rollins, the lights went out at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Bray Wyatt made the most memorable return in modern WWE.
It was an action-packed three-hour event from start to finish. Some talent came out more as winners than others, and at least one could clearly be called the biggest loser of the evening.
Winner: The Brawling Brutes
The Brawling Brutes have struggled to get one up on Imperium since their rivalry began. Gunther has survived two matches with Sheamus, particularly using a cheap shot on Friday to keep his Intercontinental Championship.
Finally, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch made up for it by taking a win over Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on Saturday. It was easily the match of the night and further put over both groups.
This has been the feud of the year to date, highlighting six men who were hardly featured before it started. Even The Ring General needed direction until he found his perfect opponent.
On a night when most of the matches did not quite live up to the excitement, The Brawling Brutes overdelivered on their promise of a "banger" and got a necessary win to stay relevant.
Imperium may have lost, but they also put on a performance to remember. This stable remains a rising pillar of WWE.
Loser: Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan has had a tumultuous few months, and each match with Ronda Rousey has changed her direction.
She rose to become SmackDown women's champion in a shocking moment with the help of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and she then pulled off a fluke victory over The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam. But she never got her definitive win over Rousey.
Extreme Rules was a chance for her to prove herself. She had an opportunity to show she can truly be a top name in the women's division. Instead, she passed out to the attack of the former UFC star.
This ended her reign at 98 days, and she never got beyond the previous champion. It is hard to believe she will get back to a women's title any time soon.
The blue brand will move on and eventually switch to a rivalry such as Rousey vs. Becky Lynch. Morgan will hopefully find a tag team partner and go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the immediate future.
Winner: Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross faced a major test, challenging Drew McIntyre.
Many expected The Scottish Warrior to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship a month ago. The Herald of Doosmday beating him sells how much the company sees in Kross.
The 37-year-old may not have had the greatest match with McIntyre, but the win mattered more in this moment. He was made by a victory that he could have easily failed to capture.
WWE will need to keep this level of booking to sell him. He cannot afford a loss anytime soon and must beat serious competitors at the level of McIntyre in the months to come.
WWE could soon have a new top heel. Hopefully, he can add big performances to the memorable results. If done right, The Herald of Doomsday can be as dominant on SmackDown as he was in NXT.
Winners: The Judgment Day
The Judgment Day have needed a defining win for a long time. They could not get any momentum, losing repeatedly to Edge. Finally, Finn Bálor picked up that victory in memorable fashion.
The Prince challenged The Rated-R Superstar until the rest of his group found an opening to strike. Even with Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix arriving to help, The Judgment Day still dominated before forcing The Rated-R Superstar to say "I quit" to save his wife.
This gave the stable heat that should last for a long time. If WWE commits to this group from here, Raw should be ruled by Bálor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
Edge should take a step back after this. He did not lose clean, but it's time to let The Judgment Day stand tall and revel in their victory.
Winner: Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is back.
On July 31, 2021, the wrestling world was shocked as WWE announced the release of The Eater of Worlds. One of the most creative minds in the business, no one ever expected he would leave, certainly not as he did.
One year later, WWE has rectified that mistake with a return unlike anything it has ever done before. Following several weeks of cryptic QR code messages, Wyatt returned with all of his past gimmicks and characters getting a brief spotlight.
He finally walked out not as The Fiend but as himself with a new mask. It's unclear what path he will take next, but WWE has shown a memorable reverence to his past by highlighting all the aspects of his unique characters.
The future looks bright for a star who never quite got his due before an unceremonious exit. Wyatt is instantly the most interesting character in wrestling again.
Hopefully, Triple H and the new-look WWE will treat him with care to ensure this fascinating aspect of the product only continues to grow.