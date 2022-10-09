Liv Morgan and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card

0 of 5

The Brawling Brutes got their biggest win to date in the Match of the Night at Extreme Rules. Credit: WWE.com.

Extreme Rules was a mixed event with highs and lows throughout. While the match quality did not quite live up to expectations, the stories told built forward to some of the biggest moments in WWE for 2022.

The Brawling Brutes picked up a major win over Imperium, while Karrion Kross and Finn Bálor gained necessary victories over top names in Drew McIntyre and Edge, respectively.

However, Liv Morgan could not pull off her own important win as she fell to Ronda Rousey in their third fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship.



Then, as Matt Riddle celebrated his win over Seth Rollins, the lights went out at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Bray Wyatt made the most memorable return in modern WWE.



It was an action-packed three-hour event from start to finish. Some talent came out more as winners than others, and at least one could clearly be called the biggest loser of the evening.

