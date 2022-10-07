WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 7

0 of 6

Gunther has laid waste to Sheamus before, but The Celtic Warrior keeps getting back up. Credit: WWE.com.

Just one day before WWE Extreme Rules, WWE would revisit one of the best matches of the year, and the world champion and his challenger would come face to face during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.



Gunther and Sheamus would collide once again for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While The Celtic Warrior made an impression in the first match, he hoped to take home the gold in the second.

Roman Reigns' next challenger, Logan Paul, is one of the most unusual he has ever faced. Social media star-turned-rising WWE talent, Paul has tried to make an immediate impression, but he would have to first stand toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table.

This show would also feature Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa in a battle of growing rivals with Sami Zayn and The Usos watching closely. It was also expected that Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross would make their presence felt before Extreme Rules.



This looked to be a big night for WWE SmackDown with many eyes paying close attention to what was next.

