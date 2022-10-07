WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 7

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 7October 7, 2022
Just one day before WWE Extreme Rules, WWE would revisit one of the best matches of the year, and the world champion and his challenger would come face to face during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.
Gunther and Sheamus would collide once again for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While The Celtic Warrior made an impression in the first match, he hoped to take home the gold in the second.
Roman Reigns' next challenger, Logan Paul, is one of the most unusual he has ever faced. Social media star-turned-rising WWE talent, Paul has tried to make an immediate impression, but he would have to first stand toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table.
This show would also feature Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa in a battle of growing rivals with Sami Zayn and The Usos watching closely. It was also expected that Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross would make their presence felt before Extreme Rules.
This looked to be a big night for WWE SmackDown with many eyes paying close attention to what was next.
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Come Face-to-Face
- Triple H opened the show to welcome fans to the SmackDown season premiere. During his promo, a QR code appeared on his microphone, leading here.
- Michael Cole introduced Wade Barrett as his new partner on commentary.
- Paul tried to get the crowd behind him, but he got nothing while Zayn got a huge pop.
Logan Paul interrupted Roman Reigns only to hold himself back from stepping in the ring with the full Bloodline. Paul Heyman talked down to The Ultimate Influencer until Paul responded with a dig about Jey Uso. Sami Zayn barely diffused The Bloodline tension.
This started poorly. Heyman went off on an awkward tangent about other influencers that Paul could be compared to. Paul got more "what" chants than anything else as he oddly caused Bloodline tension.
The only thing that worked was Reigns getting in Jey's face and Zayn taking the mic. The Honorary Uce was the highlight of the segment and saved it as much as possible. This just did nothing for Reigns vs. Paul.
Grade
D+
Notable Moments
Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet
- Sikoa hit Ricochet with a running crossbody before Ricochet was ready.
- After the match, Sami Zayn praised Sikoa, and Jey took offense to certain word choices. Roman Reigns told Zayn he needed to deal with Jey's anger.
- New Day taunted Jey, causing Zayn to challenge them to a six-man tag later.
Solo Sikoa was frustrated early by Ricochet's speed, but he found the pace that worked for him to take over. He caught The One and Only mid-450 splash for the Spinning Solo to take the win.
This was a solid match, though Sikoa's slow-and-stiff style required Ricochet to do a lot of the heavy-lifting. The One and Only took some rough bumps to sell how dangerous The Enforcer can be.
WWE has heavily protected Sikoa since his main roster arrival. At this point, Ricochet has been clearly established as not working at the same level as The Enforcer, so this should be the end of the short rivalry.
Result
Sikoa def. Ricochet by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Legado del Fantasma Makes a Statement at the Expense of Hit Row
- Vega was sporting a new look with blonde hair and a noticeable tan.
- An animated bunny was shown hopping toward a purple "x" with the promise that something would happen come tomorrow at WWE Extreme Rules.
Hit Row looked ready to compete before they were attacked by three masked men. Zelina Vega arrived to lay out B-Fab before introducing the group. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro unmasked to reveal Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown.
For those who have not followed Legado in NXT, this is a talented trio of luchadors with serious upside. While Triple H has brought in multiple interesting additions to the roster, Legado may be more impactful than most.
That is especially true with Vega returning to a manager role to promote this group. She has always been best in this role and can make this group special. It does mean Elektra Lopez is likely returning to NXT, which is for the best as she was not ready for the main roster.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li
- Shotzi and Raquel came out together on the tank. It is so nice to see the tank again.
- WWE showed a video package to highlight the rivalry between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.
Sonya Deville and Xia Li went in with an aggressive game plan to isolate Shotzi, but Raquel Rodriguez made them pay with the hot tag. Rodriguez put Deville away with a Texana Bomb.
This was basically a squash but only once Big Mami Cool got the tag. It would have been nice to see more of what this face team can do together since they are likely to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships soon.
Instead, it was just more opportunity to show why Rodriguez is the biggest rising star in the women's division.
Result
Rodriguez and Shotzi def. Deville and Li by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Karrion Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre Once Again
- Kross' entrance remains distinctive amongst the WWE roster but does not quite land as clearly as it should. Scarlett's lip syncing has never helped.
- Kross pointed to his wrist like he had a watch on, but typically he and Scarlett have used an hourglass to tell time. Apparently, all timekeeping is fair game.
Drew McIntyre ambushed Karrion Kross during his entrance, hoping to make him pay for recent attacks by The Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett. However, after a strap was tied to both men, Kross took over and laid out The Scottish Warrior again.
McIntyre vs. Kross is a feud that should be more interesting than it has been to date. Instead, each segment looks mostly the same. Once more, The Scottish Warrior tried to step up to The Herald of Doomsday and fell short.
The Strap Match will be a test for Kross at Extreme Rules, especially because WWE has kept him out of the ring. He needs to show that he is big enough to truly challenge top names like McIntyre and Roman Reigns rather than just laying them out with a few quick moves.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments
The Bloodline vs. New Day and Braun Strowman
- Jey and Zayn traded aggressive tags throughout the match.
- Strowman caught both Jey and Zayn with a running body press that sent them over the announce table.
- The Viking Raiders appeared in a pre-taped promo with the voice of Sarah Logan warning of what was to come when the group returned.
- Max Dupri laid out Maximum Male Models than told Maxxine Dupri that his name was truly LA Knight. Wade Barrett happily declared that "he knew it".
Sami Zayn tried to keep Jey Uso in check, but it did not work. Repeatedly, he would bark at The Honorary Uce rather than focus on the match. Braun Strowman took out the arguing duo, and Xavier Woods pinned Jimmy Uso after an elevated foot stomp.
You cannot go wrong with New Day and The Usos. These are two money tag teams with chemistry to spare. The action was secondary to the drama between Jey and Zayn, but that did not stop this from being good all around.
Kofi Kingston and Woods look like they may be positioned for a future tag team title shot. However, New Day technically is not allowed to do that given a past match stipulation between the teams. Hopefully, that will be addressed soon.
Result
New Day and Strowman def. The Usos and Zayn by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments