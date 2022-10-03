Bill Belichick Says Aaron Rodgers Was 'Just Too Good' in Packers' OT Win vs. Patriots

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New England Patriots nearly shocked the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field with a third-string quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. escaped with a 27-24 victory in overtime.

"In the end, Rodgers was just too good," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end he got us."

New England didn't have Mac Jones heading into the game because of an ankle injury and then lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury after just six passing attempts.

Enter rookie Bailey Zappe, who played well in relief at 10-of-15 passing for 99 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He directed a seven-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that Damien Harris capped off with a touchdown run to give the Patriots a seven-point lead.

However, Rodgers responded with a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the ensuing possession to tie it and appeared to hit the rookie again for a go-ahead touchdown with just more than two minutes remaining.

Yet Doubs let the deep ball slip through his hands, and the two sides went to overtime.

New England had an opportunity in the extra period when it took over with ideal field position at its own 49-yard line after a defensive stop, but it had to punt. That was the last time it touched the ball, as Rodgers and the Packers marched right down the field for the game-winning field goal.

While Belichick was effusive in his praise of Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer threw a pick-six right before halftime and struggled in the early going against the Patriots defense.

He eventually adjusted and helped his team improve to 3-1 ahead of its trip to London to face the New York Giants.