Patriots News: Mac Jones Ruled out for Packers Game with Ankle Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury.

Brian Hoyer will serve as the starting quarterback in Jones' absence. He took all the first-team reps at practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Jones didn't appear to do much at the media availability portion of Friday's practice, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi and ESPN's Mike Reiss:

Jones suffered the injury at the end of his team's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Nick O'Malley of Masslive.com described the scene.

"Jones appeared to be in pain as he was helped off the field bypassing the blue medical tent and heading straight to the team’s locker room," O'Malley wrote. "Jones did not appear to put any weight on the leg as he came off the field."

X-rays following the game were negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Jones, who is in his second NFL season, has completed 64-of-97 passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions through three games.

Heading into Green Bay for a matchup with reigning back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the 2-1 Packers would have been a tough task even with Jones, but escaping with a victory is even more arduous without him.

The Pats have struggled on both sides of the ball to start the year, with the offense notably sitting No. 25 in points per game. They are 1-2 after a 17-14 win over the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, a 20-7 loss to the 3-1 Miami Dolphins and the aforementioned defeat to the 2-1 Ravens.

The 36-year-old Hoyer has been a Patriots backup for seven seasons over three different stints. The 13-year NFL veteran has played in 75 games (39 starts) and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 53 touchdowns (35 interceptions) and 7.0 yards per attempt.

Rookie Bailey Zappe will be the team's backup behind Hoyer with Jones sidelined.