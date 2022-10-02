Brian Hoyer Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Packers with Concussion; Bailey Zappe Replaces

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but their situation is now even more concerning.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who was inserted as the starter against Green Bay, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. Now 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is under center for the Patriots.

Jones was forced to miss a start for the first time in his career after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter of Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' injury was "diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery" and the 24-year-old is likely to miss multiple games.

Starting in his first game since 2020, Hoyer was 5-of-6 for 37 yards prior to exiting the game. He engineered a 10-play 56-yard opening drive that resulted in a field goal.

On New England's second possession, Hoyer was sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the 36-year-old was examined in the medical tent before walking back to the locker room for further evaluation.

A rookie out of Western Kentucky, Zappe is seeing his first NFL action. After playing his first three college seasons at Houston Baptist, he transferred to the Hilltoppers for his final year of eligibility and threw for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 69.2 percent of his passes.

Zappe appeared in all three preseason games and recorded 462 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

New England is hoping that Zappe will be able to steady the ship for the interim, especially considering their are no other quarterbacks on the roster.