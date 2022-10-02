NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Cancer-Free After Being Diagnosed with Bladder, Skin Cancer

Icon Sportswire

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is cancer-free after being diagnosed with bladder and skin cancer.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller said during Fox NFL Sunday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in late 2021 and discovered a tumor in his neck earlier this year.

He underwent treatment for the bladder cancer, including surgery, and also underwent treatment for a Merkel cell tumor, which is a form of skin cancer.

"Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self," Bradshaw said. "I'm cance-free, I'm feeling great."

Bradshaw said he wanted to share the diagnoses of cancer after Fox viewers expressed concern that he sounded out of breath while reading highlights during the network's coverage of games last weekend.

The 74-year-old has been a mainstay on Fox broadcasts since 1994. He has also appeared in movies and has his own reality TV show on the E! Network titled The Bradshaw Bunch.

Bradshaw was selected first overall by the Steelers in the 1970 NFL draft out of Louisiana Tech. In 14 seasons with the franchise, he won four Super Bowl titles, including two Super Bowl MVPs, the 1978 league MVP award and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

He went 107-51 in 168 games and completed 51.9 percent of his passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns against 210 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,257 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Bradshaw retired after the 1983 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He revealed in February that he wished he retired after the 1979 season, when he won his fourth and final Super Bowl title.

After the Super Bowl, the Steelers didn't win another playoff game until the 1984 campaign, when Bradshaw was no longer the quarterback.

Bradshaw said in February, via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot:

"Winning didn't satisfy you, because you had to do it again. As much as we accomplished, it was hard to enjoy. After Super Bowl 14, I told my dad, I need to retire. I've had enough of this. 'Dad, four Super Bowls in nine years! Four Super Bowls in nine years. I like the sound of that.' I didn't have the balls to not come back... God I wish I'd have retired. That'd have been so cool."

With Bradshaw revealing that he's cancer-free, we'll continue to see him on the Fox broadcasts moving forward.