Every NBA Team's Biggest Reason for Hope in Preseason

0 of 30

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

At no point does hope spring more eternal during an NBA season than early October.

With media day and training camps now completed and the preseason just beginning, every team has at least some reason to be optimistic, at least before the real games get underway.

Be it key players returning from injuries, guys thriving in new roles, improved offseason skill sets or new roster additions, there's hope blossoming in gyms all across the league.

While we're going to ignore some of the obvious ones (yes, having a player like Luka Doncic technically is the Dallas Mavericks' biggest reason for hope), it's time to take a spin across the NBA to find what every fan base should currently be optimistic about.