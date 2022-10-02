Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The veteran point guard signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers. His arrival added more intrigue to Los Angeles' backcourt after many already wondered how first-year coach Darvin Ham would balance the roles of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick wrote on Sept. 16 how the onus is firmly on Westbrook:

"At a minimum, it seems clear Westbrook will have to outplay new addition Patrick Beverley and Schröder if he’s going to retain his starting role. As with most lineup constructions ahead of training camp and the season, it remains a very fluid situation. But sources say first-year head coach Darvin Ham, with the full backing of the organization, is ready and willing to make whatever difficult rotation decisions might lie ahead in the interest of team success."

Missing training camp to this point shouldn't be much of an issue for Schröder given both his experience in the league and his existing rapport with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The 29-year-old was a member of the Lakers in 2020-21.

Still, the roster has experienced a ton of turnover since then, and everybody is getting used to a new coach with Ham. Schröder is likely to have an adjustment period early on as he works himself into the squad.