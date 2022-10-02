Warriors Fans, Kerr Celebrate 'Terrific' Patrick Baldwin Jr. After Dominant Game

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may have found another draft gem in Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The rookie forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards in their second preseason matchup in Japan. Active on both ends of the floor, Baldwin also added a steal and a block, flashing the type of talent that made him a 5-star recruit coming out of high school.

The performance earned effusive praise on social media—and from Warriors coach Steve Kerr:

Baldwin's college experience was nothing short of miserable. Rather than making the leap to an elite program, he chose to stay close to home and play for his father at Milwaukee. The move made him a big fish in a small pond, and Baldwin struggled to live up to the hype. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting a dreadful 34.4 percent from the floor in 11 games, with leg injuries limiting his playing time and effectiveness.

The one-year college experience dropped Baldwin from a projected lottery pick to a fringe first-rounder, with the Warriors taking advantage of his fall and grabbing him with the No. 28 pick in June.

It's only one preseason game played on the other side of the globe, but it's clear Baldwin's talent is there. His combination of sensational shooting form and athleticism is special, though he's likely a year away from getting significant rotation minutes on a loaded Warriors roster.

Allowing Baldwin to learn under the Warriors veterans and spend some time in the G League should get him the type of developmental help he never got last season at Milwaukee.