Bills Fans Make Push to Donate to Tua Tagovailoa's Charity After QB's Concussion

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bills Mafia rallied en masse to donate money to the charity of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion Thursday night.

Burt Trembly, executive director for the Tua Foundation, told the Buffalo News the charity has received more than 1,000 donations since Thursday night.

Trembly added he and the other foundation officials are "just grateful for all the support" from fans of the Buffalo Bills, who have a reputation for donating to the charities of players from other teams.

Tagovailoa exited Miami's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday after his head hit the turf during a sack.

Concern for the 24-year-old was heightened because he appeared to be suffering from concussion-like symptoms less than one week earlier in a 21-19 victory over the Bills. The Dolphins classified it as a back injury.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the NFL Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared the Dolphins quarterback to return against Buffalo, citing "several mistakes" by the consultant.

Tagovailoa said Friday he's "feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates."