Greg Schiano Addresses Ryan Day Altercation: 'Two Coaches Who Protect Their Players'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano played down any significance to the heated exchange he had with Ohio State's Ryan Day on the field Saturday.

Schiano told reporters it was merely "two coaches who protect their players":

"It’s not Ryan Day and I. My player was in a sea of Ohio State players and it was closing fast. I wanted to make sure of two things: I wanted to stop our team from coming across the field (because) that’s how things get very ugly, and I wanted to make sure our player got out of there safely. We’re both very competitive guys. I have the upmost respect for Ryan. We’re good friends. We’re good. There’s no problem between us."

Up 39 points in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes ran a fake punt. Jesse Mirco went for 22 yards and was hit after going out of bounds. That triggered a brief shoving match between members of the two teams.

Schiano walked toward the OSU sideline as well and had some choice words for Day.

Like his counterpart, Day was quick to move on from the matter.

"You know, it's one coach defending their side against another coach," he told reporters. "No hard feelings at all. Talked to him after the game, and I have an unbelievable amount of respect for him."

Along with coaching in the same conference, Day and Schiano spent two seasons together on the Ohio State staff. Prior to succeeding Urban Meyer, Day was the Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018, when Schiano was an associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Ohio State rolled over the Scarlet Knights 49-10 at Ohio Stadium. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Buckeyes have scored 49-plus points in nine straight contests against Rutgers, the longest such streak by one team over the same opponent since 1936.