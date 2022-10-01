NFL, NFLPA Say Concussion Protocols Will Be Modified amid Tua Tagovailoa Probe

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA announced Saturday that they have agreed to change the league's concussion protocol following the head and neck injuries suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL said in a statement, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

"The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA's Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term 'Gross Motor Instability' and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process."

