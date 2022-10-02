College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 5

2 of 8

Davis Beville. Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Boomer Sooner has fallen mightily.

The preseason No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners looked like the Big 12's best chance to make it into the College Football Playoff, but it has already dropped to 0-2 in Big 12 play. Coming off of a 41-34 loss to Kansas State last week, the Sooners fell 55-24 to TCU on the road on Saturday despite entering as a four-point favorite.

This game was pretty over with from the start. TCU led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter and went to the locker room with a 41-17 lead. The Horned Frogs never really let off the gas in the last two quarters and won by 31 points.

What's worse? Oklahoma may have lost its star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, but it's unclear for how long. While he was trying to slide in the second quarter, the QB took a big shot to the head and did not return.

Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game for the hit. Gabriel was replaced by backup Davis Beville, who went 7-of-16 passing for 50 yards.

Oklahoma fell to 3-2 on the season, and the Sooners' toughest stretch of the season hasn't even arrived yet. They get Texas in the Red River Showdown next week before facing undefeated Kansas on Oct. 15.

The Sooners then go on the road to face Iowa State, a home game against Baylor on Nov. 5 before a road game against West Virginia. Oklahoma finishes out the season with Oklahoma State at home followed by a road game against Texas Tech.

Before the season started, it looked like new head coach Brent Venables was primed to pick up where Lincoln Riley left off in Norman, but Oklahoma fans might have to practice some patience. For a team that hasn't lost more than two games since 2014, that might be easier said than done.