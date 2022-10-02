The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 211

1 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dern was all-in for her Rocky moment.

The fifth-ranked strawweight was down on the scorecards heading into the fifth round and exhorted by her corner team to chase a stoppage that would make the judges academic.

And as the fight entered its final 30 seconds and she finally wrenched her sixth-ranked foe's left arm into a submission position, it appeared as if she'd made it dramatically happen.

Until it slipped out.

Xiaonan was able to escape the last-ditch effort with 10 seconds remaining and, upon lasting to the final bell, secured a majority decision win in her first career main event.

"I know her jiu-jitsu is amazing," Xiaonan said. "She's a black belt. I'm a white belt. But I trained so hard. So I knew I could make it. I knew I could do it."

Two judges gave her 3-2 edges in rounds and 48-47 margins on the scorecards, while a third judge gave Dern a 10-8 tally in the fifth to wind up at 47-47 overall. Xiaonan greeted the official announcement with a high-stepping victory lap while Dern simply nodded.

It was the latter's third loss in 10 UFC fights and second straight in main-event positions.

Xiaonan's blueprint was to fight from distance and use her punches, kicks and speed to negate Dern's huge edge in grappling.

She was successful in Rounds 1, 3 and 4 to build up the lead, then survived the fifth despite spending all but 25 seconds of it in Dern's control.

"I didn't train a lot on striking because I knew if the fight was striking, I would win," Xiaonan said. "The only thing I tried to avoid was throwing high kicks because she could catch them."