    CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2022

    Will Levis (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

    Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions—but UK struggled to generate big plays and couldn't complete a second-half comeback. Each of the team's final two drives in the fourth quarter ended with fumbles by the senior signal-caller in the Rebels' red zone.

    br_betting @br_betting

    OLE MISS (-210 ML) FORCES A FUMBLE AND SURVIVES 😱 <a href="https://t.co/mcjQwllFjN">pic.twitter.com/mcjQwllFjN</a>

    His inability to protect the football came after he suffered a gruesome finger injury in the first half, but he didn't come out of the contest.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    University of Kentucky QB Will Levis' finger 😳<br><br>He's still in the game <a href="https://t.co/iQ7xpLZvLX">pic.twitter.com/iQ7xpLZvLX</a>

    Here's a look at some social media reaction to Levis' performance:

    Colin Davis @Rollpride

    Levis could have fumbled a Heisman away with that one

    Matt Jones @KySportsRadio

    Levis is an amazing QB but those are two mistakes that will haunt

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Will Levis pocket awareness today. Intentional grounding in the end zone and taking a sack/fumble Not exactly what you are looking for.

    Brian Akins @Brian_Akins_

    Will Levis a top 5 pick? I don’t see it. He’s not been great at all this year. He turns the ball over in the worst situations. Downfield passing is not very good either. Just a personal thought, but I just don’t get the hype.

    Andrew Harbaugh @MandrewNFL

    After a tremendous game in the passing department, two critical fumbles by Will Levis down the stretch doom Kentucky against Ole Miss. <br><br>The dude has a ton of potential, and all the tools you want, just has to clean up those mistakes.

    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    There’s been a lot of hype around this 2023 QB draft class. <br><br>Outside of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, it’s been pretty meh. <br><br>Will Levis throws a great ball and has great size, but is up and down. I think Hendon Hooker is underrated. Out on Tyler Van Dyke

    Joe Kerr @FarrrrrrrCowl

    Not a good display for Levis with that many eye on him. When the lights got bright, he blinked today. The loss ain’t his fault, but his draft stock took a big hit today.

    Connor Wood @Connor_Wood816

    Will Levis may find success as a quarterback in the NFL, but two turnovers in the last 4 minutes of a one possession game is not a good look for someone who has claimed to be better than both Stroud and Young

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Turnovers continue to be the biggest minus on Will Levis’ scouting report. <br><br>The traits and flash plays are evident, but his internal clock and decision making must improve. Carson Wentz will continue to be a comparison for him.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    nothing wrong with the chip there for Kentucky. young kid got beat. 1) Barion Brown not going out of bounds to stop the clock and 2) Levis not letting everyone get set on the prior play both hugeeeee plays.

    Owen Watterson @owattersonSI

    I am an avid Will Levis believer but boy two biggest snaps of the game in a row and you botch both of them? Half a second later to get a receiver set and that TD counts? Game awareness has got to be better dude

    Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins led the charge for Ole Miss with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Malik Heath added six catches for 100 yards as the Rebels, who could crack next week's Top 10, improved to 5-0.

    Kentucky's four-game winning streak to open the season included a road victory over No. 12 Florida to spark its surge up the rankings.

    The Wildcats still have some high-profile games left, including clashes with No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee, so their unexpected push toward the College Football Playoff isn't totally dead, but Saturday's loss is a setback.

    Levis would also need a nearly flawless remainder of the campaign to put himself back in a crowded Heisman conversation being led by a trio of quarterbacks: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kansas' Jalon Daniels.

    UK returns to action next Saturday when it heads home to Kroger Field to host South Carolina.

