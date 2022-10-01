CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss

Will Levis (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions—but UK struggled to generate big plays and couldn't complete a second-half comeback. Each of the team's final two drives in the fourth quarter ended with fumbles by the senior signal-caller in the Rebels' red zone.

His inability to protect the football came after he suffered a gruesome finger injury in the first half, but he didn't come out of the contest.



Here's a look at some social media reaction to Levis' performance:

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins led the charge for Ole Miss with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Malik Heath added six catches for 100 yards as the Rebels, who could crack next week's Top 10, improved to 5-0.

Kentucky's four-game winning streak to open the season included a road victory over No. 12 Florida to spark its surge up the rankings.

The Wildcats still have some high-profile games left, including clashes with No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee, so their unexpected push toward the College Football Playoff isn't totally dead, but Saturday's loss is a setback.

Levis would also need a nearly flawless remainder of the campaign to put himself back in a crowded Heisman conversation being led by a trio of quarterbacks: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kansas' Jalon Daniels.

UK returns to action next Saturday when it heads home to Kroger Field to host South Carolina.