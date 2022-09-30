Lakers Rumors: Pacers Would Trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for 2 Unprotected 1sts

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been eyeing a move for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this offseason, and it appears the Indiana Pacers would be willing to move both players—on one condition.

If the Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks to the Pacers, Indiana would "probably do that deal," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast:

"The one I've said I would lose sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. ... My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana and said 'Both picks unprotected,' the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal."

However, the Lakers have nothing in the works with the Pacers on a deal for Hield and Turner, Lowe added.

"I don't think the Lakers are there," Lowe said. "For whatever reason, they don't appear to think that the Pacers' package puts them really in the championship inner circle and they're holding onto those picks unless they find a deal that they think gets them into that inner circle."

The Lakers had been pursuing Hield and Turner for much of the offseason. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Arthur Hill of Hoops Rumors) reported in August that the Purple and Gold weren't interested in moving both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in exchange for the duo.

Wojnarowski added that the Lakers would be open to moving those picks for the right player, such as Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is now very much off the table with the return of Kevin Durant.

It's understandable that the Lakers don't want to sacrifice their future. However, Hield and Turner would be solid additions to a team that struggled during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Purple and Gold were interested in acquiring perimeter shooting depth this offseason, and Hield would undoubtedly provide a boost in that department. During the 2021-22 season, he shot 36.6 percent from deep and is averaging 39.8 shooting from beyond the arc across six seasons.

In addition, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor last season.

Turner, meanwhile, would be a nice upgrade at center, and playing him at the position would allow Anthony Davis to move back to power forward. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.8 blocks last season while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.

Turner is entering the final year of his contract in 2022-23, so it's possible the Lakers and Pacers could revisit negotiations around the trade deadline. The same goes for Hield, who is under contract through 2023-24.

That said, it seems like the Pacers aren't interested in making a deal unless it includes both of L.A.'s first-round picks. So, the Purple and Gold might need to consider other options moving forward.